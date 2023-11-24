NFU Cymru Encourages Members to Utilise Free Service by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service

NFU Cymru has partnered with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) over the Royal Welsh Winter Fair (27-28 November) to encourage farmers throughout Wales to utilise the service’s free Farm Liaison Officer’s services.

The free Farm Liaison Officer visit not only supplies and fits free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in farm dwellings, but it also helps capture valuable information about the farm’s location and water supply, in the event of a fire.

Other services provided by the Farm Liaison Officer include controlled burning advice and guidance and free bale temperature checks. There are also a number of MAWWFRS crews that are trained in and equipped to deal with large animal and livestock rescue. More information on Farm Fire Safety support can be found on the MAWWFRS website.

NFU Cymru County Adviser for Brecon and Radnor, Stella Owen said:

“I would urge every farmer in the area to contact MAWWFRS to request a free Farm Liaison Officer visit. Not only will it help safeguard your home, but it can also help to safeguard your farm and buildings should a fire break out. “During the visit, the Fire Service will speak to you about fire prevention measures and will also collect information such as the what3words location of the farm, identify the quickest access routes if emergency services are needed, the nearest water sources, as well as identify risks such as heat lamps used during lambing. “As we continue to experience dry spells of weather in spring and summer months, the practical advice given, and information held by MAWWFRS, about your farm could help save machinery, buildings and even lives – so I would encourage everyone at the Winter Fair to book in for a free Farm Liaison Officer visit.”

Jeremy Turner, MAWWFRS Farm Liaison Officer said: