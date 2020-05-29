Nextdoor and Barclays Launch ‘Get Local’ Partnership

Nextdoor and Barclays have launched a new partnership helping to connect people all across the UK with local businesses in their communities, through a range of new features on Nextdoor.

The ‘Get Local’ partnership will enable UK businesses on Nextdoor to directly connect and communicate with new customers, as well as existing local customers. The new features will allow businesses to opt-in to a dedicated ‘Coronavirus Open for Business Directory’ so that residents can easily see which local businesses are trading.

Businesses will be able to publish two posts for free, per month, allowing them to share vital information such as new opening hours, delivery options and special offers. Compared to other social media platforms that require businesses to build up followers or likes in order to reach anyone, Nextdoor offers instant and direct connection to thousands of neighbours.

These new features will help businesses connect with their local community, which is critical as many local businesses have had to temporarily close or have been significantly affected by social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barclays business customers who sign up to Nextdoor will also be able to take advantage of a free ‘Local Deal’, a targeted commercial ad to the local area, worth up to hundreds of pounds in marketing spend.

During this challenging time, communities are turning to social networks to connect with neighbours. Nextdoor has seen a spike of 91% in engagement on the UK platform from Feb to April and conversations about supporting local businesses have increased by 10x.

Social distancing and lockdown measures across the UK have resulted in an increase in neighbours discussing the importance of local businesses and services on Nextdoor. Neighbours are talking more about delivery and takeaway options, with ‘delivery’ being used 13x more and ‘takeaway’ 5x more, whilst the term ‘greengrocer’ has seen a 30x increase.

Nick Lisher, Head of EMEA at Nextdoor said,

“At Nextdoor, we believe when local businesses thrive, communities thrive and so we are proud to be partnering with Barclays to launch ‘Get Local’ to support local businesses during this difficult and challenging time. “We know that shopping local is important to neighbours on Nextdoor and our members are eager to help support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent survey, nearly 70% of Nextdoor members told us that they would prefer to shop at a local independent business over a high-street chain. “Through Nextdoor, local businesses will be able to boost their marketing efforts, grow their customer base and spread awareness of their business or service with those customers that matter most to them: their local community.”

Hannah Bernard, Managing Director for Barclays Business Banking, said,

“We understand that small businesses up and down the country are struggling with the impacts of coronavirus right now, and we will do everything we possibly can to support them. At the same time, we recognise that people want and need to purchase key items locally whilst abiding by social distancing measures. “This partnership builds on the other schemes we’ve launched for small businesses to access help, and lets business owners promote their services to their local community in a safe way. We want to do everything possible to support local communities and businesses through this difficult time. We’re happy to partner with Nextdoor to help firms continue trading even if their physical premises have had to close and help prepare local communities as we start to emerge from the lockdown.”

Local businesses are encouraged to sign-up to Nextdoor and start connecting and communicating with their local community that they’re open for business. To set up your free Nextdoor business page and take advantage of free business posts please visit https://go.nextdoor.com/local-businesses

Barclays Business Customers can claim their free ‘Local Deal’ by visiting www.barclays.co.uk/business-banking/nextdoor