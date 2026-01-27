Next Welsh Government Urged to Commit to Ending ‘Housing Emergency’

Community Housing Cymru (CHC) has launched a national campaign calling on all political parties to commit to a “bold, deliverable plan to end Wales’ housing emergency”.

The launch of Homes: for every future is being marked by the story of Billie, a single mother who spent six months living in a bed and breakfast with her young daughter before moving into a permanent social home. Her experience highlights “both the human cost of the housing emergency and the life-changing impact of a good home”, CHC said.

Billie, now a tenant of Cartrefi Conwy, found herself facing homelessness when her relationship broke down. With no option to remain in the family home and no support available from friends or family, she and her daughter were placed in emergency accommodation.

For six months, Billie lived in a B&B while continuing to work part-time and care for her daughter. Despite her determination to keep life as stable as possible, the disruption of temporary accommodation took its toll, particularly on her daughter’s sleep and school routine.

Now settled into a permanent home, Billie says the difference is profound:

“Living in temporary accommodation was incredibly hard, especially for my daughter. We were moving between places and there was often a lot of noise, which made it difficult for her to sleep properly and focus at school. I was trying to keep everything together, working part-time and caring for her, but it was exhausting not knowing what would happen next. “Moving into a permanent home has changed everything. Knowing that we won’t have to move again is what matters most to me. It’s given us stability and peace of mind. My daughter has her own space, she’s sleeping better, and we can finally settle into a routine. “I now have a future I can look forward to, in our own home where we feel safe.”

Throughout her time in temporary accommodation, Billie was supported by her Homeless Prevention Officer at Conwy Council. When she was offered a Cartrefi Conwy property, the housing association helped her to settle into her new home, including support with bills, furniture and regular welfare checks.

Billie’s experience reflects the reality facing thousands of families across Wales, CHC said. Around 11,000 people are currently living in temporary accommodation, including more than 2,500 children, while many more are trapped in homes that are unaffordable, unsuitable or unsafe.

CHC says stories like Billie’s underline why housing must be at the centre of political decision-making in the run-up to the election. Without decisive action in the next Senedd term, pressures on families, public services and the NHS will continue to grow, and another generation will face shrinking opportunities, it added.

Stuart Ropke, Chief Executive of Community Housing Cymru, said:

“Wales is at a crossroads. We can continue to manage crisis, or we can choose to end it. “Right now, too many people are living in homes that are unaffordable, unsuitable or unsafe. Thousands more have no place to call home at all. The next Senedd has the power to change this, but only if it commits to a bold and deliverable plan that matches the scale of the challenge. “Housing associations have shown what is possible. With stable funding and a clear roadmap, we can deliver more affordable homes, improve existing homes and work with partners across health and social care to keep people well at home. “Good homes are Wales’ prevention infrastructure. If we get housing right, we get health, education, jobs and opportunity right. A home is the foundation of every future. Now is the moment for action.”

Through Homes: for every future, CHC is calling on all political parties to set out how they will deliver more affordable homes, improve existing homes and create healthier and fairer places across Wales as part of a long-term plan for the next Senedd term.

For Billie, the message to others still living in temporary accommodation is one of hope.