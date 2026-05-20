‘Next Steps’ Careers Events for Young People Coming to Cardiff

Working Wales is launching a series of free ‘Next Steps' careers events in Cardiff to support young people aged 16 to 24 who are finishing education or thinking about what to do next.

Each event will bring together local employers, training providers and support organisations, offering young people practical support to explore their options in a welcoming, supportive and accessible environment. Events will take place at the Cardiff Careers Wales Centre and at community venues across the city.

The events are designed to help attendees learn about apprenticeships, training, volunteering and job opportunities. They will also offer opportunities to meet organisations with live vacancies and receive support from careers advisers and employability specialists, while building confidence, developing key skills and preparing for the world of work.

Some of the events will include quieter sessions and supportive adjustments to help create a calmer environment, including for neurodivergent young people and anyone who may benefit from a less busy space.

Event Details:

Next Steps 2026: Cardiff Careers & Information Event

Friday 29 May 2026, 10am–1pm

Cardiff Careers Wales Centre, Churchill House – booking is essential, please follow this link to sign up for the event here.

Friday 29 May 2026, 10am–1pm Cardiff Careers Wales Centre, Churchill House – booking is essential, please follow this link to sign up for the event here. Next Steps 2026: Cardiff Construction Event

Wednesday 24 June 2026, 10am–1pm

Channel View Leisure Centre

Wednesday 24 June 2026, 10am–1pm Channel View Leisure Centre Steps Towards Apprenticeships: Programme Information and Sign‑Up Session (this event is open to everyone)

Friday 31 July 2026, 10am–12pm

Cardiff Careers Wales Centre, Churchill House

Friday 31 July 2026, 10am–12pm Cardiff Careers Wales Centre, Churchill House Next Steps 2026: Explore Your Future

Thursday 27 August 2026, 10am–1pm

Central Library, Cardiff

Further ‘Next Steps' events are planned later in the year, with more dates and themes to be announced soon.

Mike Keohane, team manager at Careers Wales, said:

“We are pleased to deliver a broad programme of careers events and workshops this year, providing valuable opportunities for customers to explore a wide range of sectors and job areas. By working in partnership with employers, stakeholders and delivery partners, we aim to ensure that people can access the information, guidance and support they need to make informed decisions about their future. “These events will offer practical advice, direct access to employers and training providers, and tailored support to help customers consider their options and plan with confidence.”

Sharon James-Evans, principal of Cardiff and Vale College, said:

“We're delighted to be working in partnership with Careers Wales, Working Wales, Cardiff Youth Service and Cardiff Council's Into Work team on this important initiative. This collaboration will, month on month, offer young people across Cardiff invaluable careers advice and opportunities to learn more about the paths available to them.”

Across the year, Working Wales will be delivering a broader programme of careers events and workshops across a range of sectors and job areas, designed to help people make informed and confident decisions about their future. Building on the success of previous events, the programme will run throughout the year in partnership with employers, stakeholders and delivery partners.

Working Wales, delivered by Careers Wales and funded by the Welsh Government, provides careers guidance and employability support for people aged 16 and over.