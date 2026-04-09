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9 April 2026
Property / Construction

Next Generation of Housing Leaders in Wales Unveil Senedd Manifesto

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The Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) Welsh panel of young professionals has launched a manifesto calling for stronger renter protections, climate investment and greater support for the sector’s workforce ahead of the 2026 Senedd election.

Housing Futures Cymru are calling on the next Welsh Government to:

  • Improve housing options for young people
  • Strengthen the Discretionary Assistance Fund
  • Build communities through placemaking
  • Address the Net Zero funding gap
  • Support and resource housing professionals.

The manifesto argues that housing should be treated as a foundation for wellbeing and growth, not just shelter, and highlights Wales’ unique opportunity, through the Future Generations Act, to lead the way in delivering this mantra.

With temperatures rising, and an identified funding gap to decarbonise Welsh homes, Housing Futures Cymru are urging whichever party forms the new Welsh government to take urgent steps to tackle this pressing issue.

Joe Stockley, Chair of Housing Futures Cymru, said:

“It’s important for young people working in housing to be part of the conversation. It’s an issue that affects us in all areas of our lives and we are often in the most unstable positions, with arguably less job security and greater uncertainty about our own housing futures.

 

“This manifesto brings together our experiences and priorities, and sets out clear, practical steps for creating a housing system that supports wellbeing, sustainability and opportunity for future generations.”

Representatives from the group will be discussing the manifesto points further at Tai on 27th April.

Housing Futures Cymru represents the next generation of professionals working across the housing sector in Wales, and are the Welsh representatives of the wider CIH Futures network.


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