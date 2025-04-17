Newtown Textile Museum Opens Early for Wonderwool Wales Visitors

Newtown Textile Museum is opening earlier than usual this year to combine with Wonderwool Wales, the wool and natural fibre festival, at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells on April 26-27.

The museum, which will be open from April 24-28 from 12 noon to 4pm, is hoping that people attending the popular weekend event, which attracts more than 6,000 annually, will combine a visit to Newtown also.

The main museum season is from May 1 until September 20 and admission is free.

A new exhibition features the work of a pioneer local photographer, John Owen, an innovator who photographed the great and the good of Montgomeryshire in the mid-19th century.

In May, the museum will be hosting talented textile artist, Barbara Cole, a local weaver and teacher. She will be teaching the rigid heddle loom weaving method to small groups in the loom floor.

Participants will have an opportunity to make either a scarf or hanging. Bookable through Eventbrite, the workshops will be held on May 8,15 and 22 from 1pm to 4pm. As spaces are limited, people are encouraged to book early.

Run by volunteers, the museum is keen to recruit new members to the team to keep the history of Newtown and its textile industry alive.