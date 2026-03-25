Newtown Community Champion Honoured with Silver Kite Award

A Newtown woman who has dedicated years to supporting her community has been recognised with a Silver Kite Award.

Helen Kynaston received the award from the Chair of Powys County Council, Cllr William Powell, during a visit to the Newtown Community Kitchen. She was nominated by Cllr Joy Jones for her exceptional contribution to the wellbeing of residents.

Helen has played a central role in establishing and running the Newtown Community Kitchen, and she was instrumental during the COVID‑19 pandemic, coordinating the provision of thousands of meals for people experiencing isolation and financial hardship.

Today, the kitchen continues to offer weekly hot meals, a Thursday soup kitchen, holiday meals for children, support at community events, and a warm, inclusive space for all. Helen has also helped residents access essential services and created meaningful volunteering opportunities.

Cllr William Powell said: