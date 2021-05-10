Newport’s Storage Giant in a Year of Ambitious Expansion Plans

Newport-based Self Storage specialists, Storage Giant, has just picked up a trio of fresh award wins in a year that is set to see the firm double its footprint in Wales and the UK.

The firm, which is the largest private self-storage provider in Wales and the second largest in the UK, has sites across Wales, The Midlands and the M4 corridor, and it is pressing ahead with plans to open new sites in Bridgend, Nottingham, and two in the West Midlands in the coming months.

The firm has been given The 2021 Global Business Insight Award for Most Outstanding Commercial & Domestic Self-Storage Facilities 2021 – England & Wales, and it scooped a win in the Small Business of the Year 2021 – South Wales category too. Storage Giant has also been recognised the AI Awards for Most Outstanding Commercial & Domestic Self-Storage Facilities 2021 – England & Wales & Small Business of the Year 2021 – South Wales.

The accolades come at a time when Storage Giant has announced plans to double its footprint in the UK over the next two years.

During the spring/summer of 2020 Storage Giant saw occupancy and revenue grow by more than six percent and fourteen percent respectively, with nine out of our ten sites increasing occupancy, in part due to a shift in people’s working habits and associated storage needs, and in part because of new start-up businesses aligned to the shift to trading online. The Welsh sites, in Newport, Swansea, Cwmbran and Llanelli fared particularly well.

Storage Giant MD Simon Williams said:

“I am very pleased to see Storage Giant continue to be recognised for the economic contribution the company makes in Wales and the wider UK. These continue to be challenging times for businesses across all sectors and we have, as a firm and as a tight-knot team, re-calibrated what we do so we can continue to serve customers and the thousands of small businesses we incubate under our roof, and our business clients. Despite these challenges we have been able to grow occupancy rates during the pandemic. And 2021/22 is set to become one of the most exciting in the Storage Giant story, with our expansion plans pressing ahead. We continue to be ambitious for our brand and we are, as we speak, looking for further premises to serve Swansea city centre and the people of Neath Port Talbot, as well as in Berkshire and Hampshire.”

