Newport’s Key Role in Severn Estuary’s Energy Potential

Council leader Dimitri Batrouni recently played a leading role in an important discussion about ongoing research into potential tidal energy projects.

The Western Gateway partnership, which includes Newport, brings together businesses, research experts and leaders from across South Wales and Western England to collaborate on reaching net zero, create growth and attract new investment.

In March, it launched the Severn Estuary Commission to explore the feasibility of using the estuary to create sustainable energy.

Councillor Batrouni and Councillor Tony Dyer, leader of Bristol City Council, chaired a session about the commission’s progress and future direction at a Western Gateway convention in the ICCW in Newport.

Representatives from the commission, councils and the Crown Estate took part in the discussion which considered initiatives to balance sustainable development, environmental protection and renewable energy in the region.

Councillor Batrouni said:

“Harnessing energy from Severn Estuary has been a topic of discussion over many decades, but so far nothing has come to fruition. With the new Labour government’s GB energy project, we have an opportunity to finally change that story. “In my view, it is of vital national importance we deliver such projects, especially given the hikes in energy prices a year or so ago and the current wars raging across the world. We need more energy independence. “Also, Newport is growing at an incredible rate and to support that growth we need more energy, lots more. I strongly feel that we have to explore all the options available to us, particularly those that safeguard our natural environment.”

The Severn Estuary has one of the highest tidal ranges in the world and the highest in Europe. It has been estimated that it has the potential to generate seven per cent of the UK’s total electricity needs.

The commission is chaired by Dr Andrew Garrad CBE, one of the pioneers of the modern wind industry, and is due to make a final recommendation by March 2025 following engagement with relevant stakeholders, research and analysis.

Last month, two expert consortia were appointed to lead the critical environment and socio-economic elements of this work.