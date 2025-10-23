Newport’s City Centre Place Making Plan ‘Already Taking Shape’

Proposals outlined in Newport's place making plan for the city centre have already taken shape, the local authority says.

Designed to bring real change to the city centre over 15 years, the plan included ideas and projects for the short, medium and long term.

It followed extensive consultation with residents, businesses and other interested parties to ensure it is led by those who live and work in Newport with support from Newport City Council.

Councillor James Clarke, Cabinet member for regeneration and business growth, said:

“In just over three months since the plan was formally approved, a number of ‘quick wins’ have already been achieved including the installation of busking stops, the happy hoardings artwork on vacant properties and summer activities including a pop-up picnic area. “Work is progressing on a walking map and new wayfinding signage, improved street lighting and an exciting project at Rodney Parade. “More is being planned and we look forward to unveiling details of further major schemes in the coming months and years. “So far it has been small steps but they are making a notable difference. The number of occupied properties has increased again to more than 83 per cent and we are very proud of our independent businesses who make up almost 73 per cent of the total. “Alongside the place making schemes, there are more events and activities taking place in the city centre. During the summer we had an open-air cinema, we’ve just had the incredibly popular Newport Food Festival, Winter Wonderland and other festive attractions are not far away and the second Newport Music Trail is being held in March. “We believe Newport has a lot going for it and we want people to feel proud of the city. That is why it is important to recognise that the plan and its vision has been driven by the people who live and work here. “We cannot live in the past, times are changing. City and town centres need to change too. “It is a plan for everyone. Achieving its ambitious aims will depend on us all working together as we move away from a ‘traditional’ city centre to make it the very best that it can be for our residents and businesses.”