Newport Trading Standards Officers Work with Landlords to Stamp Out Illegal Tobacco Sales

Trading standards officers in Newport have seized illegal tobacco and vaping products with a value of around £1.85 million.
Newport City Council said that as well as taking enforcement action including seeking closure orders and seizing unlawful cigarettes and vapes, the officers were also working with landlords to help them ensure they only allow tenants with legitimate businesses.
Since Operation Firecrest began in October 2023, there have been 87 seizures of illegal tobacco and vaping products in the city.
This included:
- 481,790 illegal cigarettes
- 199.05kg illegal hand-rolled tobacco (equivalent to 199,050 cigarettes)
- 26,856 illegal disposable vaping devices seized
- 168 million puffs from those devices
- 25 properties were forced to cease trading by legal closure orders
All together this is equivalent to approximately 6 million cigarettes with a value of around £1.85 million.
The BBC went out with some of the team as it carried out its work in different parts of the city, including one shopping district where five premises were previously selling illegal tobacco and vapes.
In 2023, another operation identified a network of illegal tobacco sellers in Commercial Street which resulted in the removal of a significant amount of products from sale. Five shops were subject to closer orders and three people were charged with fraudulent trading to which they later pleaded guilty.
Councillor Mark Spencer, Newport City Council’s Cabinet member for communities and sport, said:
“The illegal trade of tobacco and vapes is harmful to our residents and those communities where it is taking place. We will not tolerate it in our neighbourhoods or our city.
“I would like to thank our trading standards officers for their continued fight against these criminals and the partners they work with including the police and National Trading Standards.
“As highlighted by the BBC, their dedication and commitment to stamping out the trade is having an impact and disrupting this criminal behaviour.
“Closure orders can only be for a limited period which is why the officers have been working with landlords. We are grateful to those who have taken their advice in relation to the type of tenants they have and urge others to be vigilant.
“We would welcome changes in the legislation which would strengthen the action that can be taken against those involved in the illegal trade and the premises they operate from.”