Newport Trading Standards Officers Work with Landlords to Stamp Out Illegal Tobacco Sales

Trading standards officers in Newport have seized illegal tobacco and vaping products with a value of around £1.85 million.

Newport City Council said that as well as taking enforcement action including seeking closure orders and seizing unlawful cigarettes and vapes, the officers were also working with landlords to help them ensure they only allow tenants with legitimate businesses.

Since Operation Firecrest began in October 2023, there have been 87 seizures of illegal tobacco and vaping products in the city.

This included:

481,790 illegal cigarettes

199.05kg illegal hand-rolled tobacco (equivalent to 199,050 cigarettes)

26,856 illegal disposable vaping devices seized

168 million puffs from those devices

25 properties were forced to cease trading by legal closure orders

All together this is equivalent to approximately 6 million cigarettes with a value of around £1.85 million.

The BBC went out with some of the team as it carried out its work in different parts of the city, including one shopping district where five premises were previously selling illegal tobacco and vapes.

In 2023, another operation identified a network of illegal tobacco sellers in Commercial Street which resulted in the removal of a significant amount of products from sale. Five shops were subject to closer orders and three people were charged with fraudulent trading to which they later pleaded guilty.

Councillor Mark Spencer, Newport City Council’s Cabinet member for communities and sport, said: