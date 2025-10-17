Newport to Start Countdown to Christmas

Newport city centre will start the countdown to Christmas with a spectacular event packed with fun for all the family on Saturday, November 15.

Running from 2pm to 5.30pm, Countdown to Christmas will feature live music, fairground rides and celebrity guests, culminating in the official switching on of Newport’s city centre Christmas lights and a breath-taking fireworks display.

Organised by the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Newport City Council, Friars Walk and Newport City Radio, Countdown to Christmas will mirror the BID’s hugely-successful previous annual events with the main stage based at the junction of Charles Street and Commercial Street. This year’s event is funded by UK Government via the Shared Prosperity Fund.

Last year’s Countdown to Christmas attracted almost 12,000 additional people into the city centre compared with an average Saturday.

Musical acts will be on stage throughout the day, with a multi-million selling chart-topper and TV star – who has notched three UK number one singles, ten singles that reached the top 10, and five top 10 albums – topping the bill.

The star will also be helping the city’s mayor Councillor Kate Thomas push the button to light up the city centre for the festive season.

There will be fairground rides, costume characters, face painters, stage appearances from the cast of Rapunzel – this year’s Riverfront Theatre panto – and Santa, and the event will culminate with the Christmas lights switch-on at 5.15pm followed by the fireworks display at 5.30pm.

Newport Now BID chairman Zep Bellavia said:

“We are proud and excited to be delivering our tenth annual Countdown to Christmas event to launch the festive trading period in the city centre. “We are sure this year will prove just as popular as previous events and, as usual, there will be a fantastic family feel to the day. “The BID represents more than 600 businesses in the city centre area. The vast majority of them are small independents and we hope the people of Newport and the surrounding area will support them during the Christmas shopping season.”

Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council, said:

“Newport’s festive season kicks off in spectacular style with the annual Christmas lights switch-on. We’re grateful to our partners for their continued support in helping deliver a fantastic programme of events and activities — from the magical Winter Wonderland to Santa’s workshops and more.”

Friars Walk centre manager Emily Grimes said:

“The Newport Christmas lights switch-on signals the start of the festive season and creates an incredible buzz throughout the city centre. We're delighted to play a part in organising this popular event. “Our sponsorship of the fireworks display demonstrates our dedication to delivering unforgettable experiences for locals and visitors alike.”

Newport City Radio managing director Ian Lamsdale said:

“The live music scene in Newport is thriving yet again. It's our duty to represent this across the year and on stage at the Countdown to Christmas. We're volunteer-powered, making local radio fun, engaging, and community-driven and we're here to bring the festive energy. We're on your DAB+ radio, on the TuneIn app, on your smartspeaker, across the socials and always online at www.newportcityradio.org”

More details about the event – including the special celebrity guest and other musical performers – will be revealed over the next few weeks.