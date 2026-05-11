Newport to Host Groundbreaking Accessibility Conference

Newport is set to host a new accessibility conference which aims to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, educators and businesses.

The event will feature speakers with lived experience across a wide range of disabilities and neurodivergent conditions, as well as discussion panels, demonstrations, and actionable sessions.

Organisers say the conference is designed to bridge the growing disconnect between accessibility legislation and the lived reality many people still experience daily.

“Accessibility is too often treated as a compliance exercise instead of a human responsibility,” said Joanna Goodwin of Cewri. “This conference is about shifting the conversation from policies on paper to real-world experiences and creating genuine accountability for change.”

Full event details, speaker announcements, and ticket information are available on the Cewri website. Tickets can be purchased on the Newport Live ticketing website.