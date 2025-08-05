Newport to Host Free Four Day Open-air Cinema Festival

Newport city centre is set to play host to an open-air cinema festival.

Organised by Wonder Cinema, the event is being supported by Newport City Council using UK Government funding. The 400 tickets for each performance will be free.

The programme includes Mamma Mia on 9 August, Dirty Dancing on 10 August, and Wicked on 11 August – each preceded by live vocal entertainment. The event will conclude on 12 August with a screening of The Greatest Showman, featuring a fire-eating performance beforehand. The screenings will take place at the former leisure centre site near Kingsway car park.

Attendees can bring their own seating and refreshments. Food and drink will also be available to purchase on-site, and chairs will be available for hire.

Councillor James Clarke, Cabinet member for regeneration and business growth, said:

“The city centre is buzzing this summer with so much going on from Newport Now’s urban beach to the pop-up park near The Wave where families can sit and chill for a while. “There is also a great outdoor music festival on 9 August in High Street which has been organised by a new collaboration involving our fantastic grassroots music venues in that part of the city centre.”

Find out more about the free outdoor cinema experience and book tickets at https://www.wondercinema.co.uk/newport-summer-events