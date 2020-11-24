Newport Tech Firm Raises £720K in Latest Funding Round

Performance marketing technology provider Envolve Tech has successfully closed its latest funding round for a total of £720,000.

The vast majority of investment was provided by private investors, including several prominent members of the performance marketing industry from the Thorium Technology Investor Network. Additional investment came from the female angel investment network Angel Academe.

The round had been opened with a goal of £325,000, but was extended following stronger than expected demand.

The money comes at an important time for Envolve Tech, which has seen a surge in demand following the boom in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the new funding in place, company leaders can be fully focused on meeting that demand and developing further product improvements.

Envolve Tech’s main product is an A.I.-powered Virtual Shopping Assistant (VSA), which sits inside the online chat function of client websites. The VSA can identify sales opportunities within customer conversations, making intelligent product recommendations based on sophisticated language analysis.

Since its launch in Q4 of 2019, the VSA has been added to the websites of major retailers in the UK and USA, including appliance makers Beko, Haynes Manuals, Stila Cosmetics, and designer bag brand The Sak. Performance marketing network Tradedoubler recently added the VSA to the website of their new specialist network for small companies, Grow.

Speaking of the investment, the CEO of Envolve Tech, Emma Smith said:

“Closing this round, especially at the higher than expected amount, provides Envolve Tech with a huge opportunity now. “We are speaking to bigger and bigger retailers every week about helping them boost their conversion rates, and now we have the space to focus on just this new business and product improvements for the foreseeable future.”

Chairman of Thorium Technology Investors Mike Bourne said,

“Envolve Tech is seeing a rapid uptake of its technology which is used to enhance and up sell clients using online chat services. TTI investors are delighted to lead this round to fund the company through this period of rapid global expansion as leading global brands deploy its technology.”

Angel Academe advisory board member & deal lead Mel Varley said,