Newport Tech Firm Announces Strategic Partnership with AI Company

An award-winning tech company has partnered with a security-first enterprise AI company.

Newport-based de Novo Solutions, which specialises in delivering personalised, data-driven digital experiences, will leverage Cohere's secure AI platform to enhance every stage of Oracle Cloud implementation, from initial system design and configuration to testing, deployment, and post-go-live support.

Additionally, the AI-powered automation will optimise data migration, including data extraction, transformation, validation, and loading, ensuring a seamless transition to Oracle Cloud.

Following initial implementation in its internal processes, de Novo will extend these AI capabilities across its client-facing solutions. The roadmap includes substantial enhancements to its next-generation Value as a Service offering, featuring intelligent comparison of Oracle release updates against specific client requirements, precision-targeted regression testing, and a more responsive, value-driven service management approach.

Ian Carline, Chief Technical Officer of de Novo Solutions, said:

“Our partnership with Cohere represents a significant leap forward in how we deliver Oracle and ServiceNow implementations. By integrating Cohere's secure AI platform into our service delivery model, we're transforming resource-intensive, manual processes into intelligent, automated workflows. This creates not only greater efficiency but also delivers enhanced value beyond the native AI capabilities that Oracle offers. The result is faster implementations, more accurate data migrations, and ultimately a more responsive service that allows our clients to realise the full potential of their cloud investments sooner.”

Saurabh Baji, CTO at Cohere, said: