17 September 2025

Newport

Newport SMEs Invited to Net Zero Decarbonisation Webinar

Newport-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are invited to attend an upcoming webinar on the Net Zero Newport Decarbonisation Programme and Business Wales’ decarbonisation support services.

The webinar will provide an overview of the Net Zero Newport Fund, which offers match-funded grants of up to £30,000 to support local SMEs in delivering projects that improve energy efficiency, reduce energy costs, and lower carbon emissions. Co-hosts, Business Wales will also highlight its fully funded business support services, including the Green Growth Pledge and Carbon Reduction Plans.

During the session Attendees will gain insights into:

  • The purpose and benefits of the Net Zero Newport Programme
  • Eligibility criteria and how to apply
  • Case studies from successful projects delivered in FY 2024/25
  • Business Wales fully funded business and decarbonisation support

The webinar is free to attend. For further information or to register, contact NetZero@newport.gov.uk or visit the event page HERE

 



