Newport Pupils Explore Construction at Ringland Regeneration Project

Partnerships developer Lovell invited pupils of St Gabriel’s R.C. Primary School to visit the Ringland Regeneration project in Newport, which is being built for housing association Hedyn.

Joe Hawkins, Site Manager, and Charlotte Holder, Social Value Coordinator at Lovell, hosted 29 school children on site and engaged them in an educational session about how buildings are constructed and what materials are used to bring developments to life.

Joe taught the pupils how concrete is made and used, explained the importance of PPE and brought out construction materials for the children to see first-hand. The pupils were then shown a video of modern construction vs Roman engineering, for them to see how today’s housebuilding methods were inspired by the past.

Leah Veale, Teacher at St Gabriel’s R.C. Primary School, said:

“We were thrilled to visit the Ringland Regeneration development and see first-hand how concrete is used in modern construction. This experience was particularly enriching for our pupils, as it tied directly into our class theme of inventions, showcasing the lasting impact of Roman innovations like concrete. The children asked lots of questions and were captivated by the images showing the construction process. They thoroughly enjoyed the visit, which gave them valuable insights into current building practices. The children were talking about this trip for days afterwards.”

Following the session’s success, Joe and Charlotte then welcomed 21 children who are home educated and their parents to the development, to deliver the same talk.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said:

“We take great delight in inspiring the next generation and showing children what makes construction so exciting. It was a real pleasure to see the pupils be so fascinated by the materials we use on a daily basis, and we hope our talk has helped further their understanding of how we’re building homes for their community.”

Luke Stokes, Head of Development Delivery at Hedyn, said:

“We’re proud to support initiatives that help young people understand how places are shaped. Regeneration is more than construction; it’s about creating environments that serve communities for generations. Giving local children a window into that process helps build awareness, aspiration, and a sense of ownership in the future of their neighbourhood.”

The Ringland Regeneration project is a large-scale transformation programme being delivered by Lovell for Hedyn, the housing association formed by the merger of Newport City Homes and Melin Homes, and in partnership with Newport City Council, Cardiff Capital Region and Welsh Government, bringing a new lease of life to the Ringland area of Newport. The £47 million project will see 158 new homes be provided and the Ringland shopping centre be relocated.