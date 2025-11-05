tourism hospitality logo
5 November 2025
Tourism & Hospitality

Newport Pub Set to Reopen After Extensive Refurbishment

Tredegar Arms Bassaleg Exterior 1

The Tredegar Arms in Bassaleg, Newport, will be officially reopening its doors to the public in December.

The pub has been temporarily closed following a fire that damaged the building in May.

Situated on Caerphilly Road, the Greene King pub will unveil a fully refitted and refreshed interior, as well as the creation of designated sports and dining areas.

Outside, the pub’s garden will be fully refurbished with new furniture, additional seating and an upgraded TV screen to offer an improved outdoor sports viewing experience on matchdays. The Tredegar Arms’ pergola will also receive investment.

The investment is set to create multiple job opportunities in the local area, with the Tredegar Arms currently hiring staff to join the team ahead of the busy festive period.

Kelvin Wills, general manager at the Tredegar Arms, said:

“The Tredegar Arms is a treasured hub in the local community in Bassaleg, and we’re over the moon to be announcing that we will be officially reopening this December following significant works to make the pub as good as new.

 

“The team has been working hard to give the Tredegar Arms a new lease of life, and we’re delighted to be revealing the pub’s transformation just in time for the festive season. We are hugely grateful for the support we have received over the last few months, as well as the swift action of the fire service who extinguished the fire and prevented any further damage. We can’t wait to welcome our wonderful locals back very soon to experience all we have to offer.”

