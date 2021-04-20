Newport Now Bid Provides Covid Safe Kits to Local Businesses

Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) is providing more free Covid Safe kits to independent city centre businesses as lockdown restrictions are lifted and sectors begin to reopen.

The BID, which represents more than 600 businesses, has purchased a variety of equipment available free of charge to independent levy payers.

This includes hundreds of floor vinyls and posters that promote social distancing measures, a new supply of hand sanitisers, and posters showing a business has taken all reasonable steps to be Covid Safe.

The provision of equipment mirrors a similar project run by the BID last June as the first Covid lockdown was lifted.

The new kits will be available from tomorrow (April 13) and will be delivered on request by the BID’s Street Ambassadors, who return to duty tomorrow after being furloughed during lockdown.

The kits are being made available as part of the BID’s ongoing #shopsafenewport initiatives, which have included free promotional videos for independent businesses and last year’s live online Christmas lights switch-on event.

BID manager Kevin Ward said:

“Our focus throughout the last 12 months has been on providing as much support as we can to our members, particularly the independents. “That support has ranged from providing help and advice on rules and regulations, to guiding businesses through the maze of financial support, and more practical measures such as our Shopfront Improvement Grant, and the Covid Safe kits distributed last year and again from this week.” “The equipment we have purchased will help our independent members to re-open as safely as possible and give their returning customers confidence they have taken all reasonable steps to be Covid Safe.”

The BID’s board of directors, all of whom either own or run city centre businesses, decided to restrict distribution of the free equipment to independent businesses as most national chains benefit from their own group purchasing arrangements, and require their own branding on materials.

The only criteria for independent BID members to qualify for the free Covid Safe kits is they must have paid the BID levy for the 2021-22 financial year.

To place an order for delivery, please email [email protected]