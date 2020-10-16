Newport Now BID Launches #shopsafenewport Video Campaign

Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) has today launched a series of promotional videos featuring independent city centre businesses with the message #shopsafenewport.

The BID, which represents more than 600 businesses, has produced the videos to encourage city shoppers to visit the city centre – and to highlight the measures independent stores have taken to make shopping Covid-safe.

Seven businesses are featured in the videos – Vacara’s fish and chips on Llanarth Street, Bubble Trouble in the Kingsway Centre, Xclusive Jewellers on High Street, Heart of the Home in Newport Arcade, the Potters pub on Upper Dock Street, Arnold’s Electricals on Skinner Street, and Horton’s Coffee House on Millennium Walk.

All the businesses, along with the BID’s Street Ambassadors, feature in a main 90-second video. There are also a series of shorter videos featuring each business individually.

The videos will be used by Newport Now BID in a social media campaign which starts today. The individual businesses will also be using their videos on their own channels.

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said:

“As we move towards the crucial Christmas period, we thought it was important to find a way of highlighting the fantastic array of independent shops, cafes, restaurants and bars in the city centre.

“All of our independents have spent a considerable amount of time and money making their premises Covid-secure. These videos highlight the measures they have taken to make shopping in Newport city centre a safe experience.

“This #shopsafenewport campaign is the first of a series of video, digital and print campaigns we have planned to highlight Newport’s city centre independents.”