Newport Market is Now Home to City’s Coolest Coworking and Office Space

One of Wales’ leading workspaces expands to new locations across the region. Next stop – Newport Market.

Over the past five years, since opening in central Cardiff, Tramshed Tech has grown into a thriving community of entrepreneurs, startups and scaling businesses. Increasingly known as the best place to start and scale a business in Wales, Tramshed Tech now has a network of international partners and an award-winning Startup Academy supported by Google for Startups (currently the only UK delivery partner for Google).

Tramshed Tech is now expanding into new locations across Wales and its next stop is Newport’s historic market. This is part of the biggest indoor market redevelopment in Europe, courtesy of a £12 million investment programme from developers LoftCo, predicted to attract 140 local independent businesses into the city centre, according to Simon Baston, Managing Director of LoftCo.

The Grade 2-listed building boasts a beautifully restored mezzanine, which will become a Tramshed Tech coworking space by day and a bookable event space by night. In addition, there are 37 newly renovated office units that can accommodate anything between two and 15 people per unit, run by Tramshed Tech.

Newport Market is due to reopen to the public at 9am on Saturday 19 March followed shortly thereafter by the opening of Tramshed Tech’s coworking and office space, due to open in April 2022.

Anyone interested in taking a tour of the coworking and office space can book onto tours initially taking place on Wednesday 6 April 2022, with more taster days to follow – watch this space.

Anyone signing up to a six-month coworking membership before 1 May will receive 50% off full-time memberships and 25% off part-time memberships for the first three months. There will also be exclusive introductory offers available to anyone securing office space at the Market in April 2022.

Book onto a tour of the office space – https://calendly.com/gwennojones/newport-market-office-tour?month=2022-04

Book onto a tour of the coworking space – https://calendly.com/whitneyogier/newport-market-co-working-tour?month=2022-04

For more information on future open days, or if you’d like to know more about any of Tramshed Tech’s landmark developments across Wales please contact [email protected] or visit www.tramshedtech.co.uk.

Louise Harris, Co-Founder/CEO, Tramsheds Tech Ltd, said:

Over the past five years, since opening the original Tramshed Tech hub in Grangetown, Cardiff, we have been looking for the right opportunity to extend our reach and develop our class-leading brand and service offer further across Wales. These exciting new sites, starting with the opening of Newport Market follow by sites in Barry, Swansea and further central Cardiff expansion, all combine to offer a fantastic opportunity to further serve and help grow the Welsh tech and digital ecosystem.

Co-Founder/Director, Tramsheds Tech, Mark John, said:

We are delighted to be opening this exciting new hub in Newport, to further help grow the tech, digital and creative communities we already support by providing a growth platform from our current Cardiff base. Our rapid expansion in Wales, alongside exciting new partnerships we have developed with UK, French and Irish partner organisations, will see Tramshed Tech working on an increasing number of levels, to provide co-working spaces, company hosting and business support services – locally, nationally and internationally.

Simon Baston, Managing Director, LoftCo said: