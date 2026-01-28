Newport Manufacturer Secures £300,000 Loan from Investment Fund for Wales to Accelerate Growth

A Newport-based manufacturer specialising in high quality, low-maintenance metal fencing solution is set to accelerate its growth plans after securing a £300,000 loan from the Investment Fund for Wales, managed by FW Capital.

Climar Industries, the company behind the ColourFence brand, manufactures and distributes metal fencing panels, railings, gates and sheds. The products are designed to be low-maintenance, sustainable, aesthetically versatile, and resilient to extreme weather – offering customers a durable alternative to traditional fencing.

The £300,000 loan from the Investment Fund for Wales will be used to introduce new product lines, including complementary garden solutions and innovative fencing designs, to meet rising demand from customers. The investment is designed to underpin business growth, sustain momentum, and support the creation and safeguarding of jobs at a time when manufacturing resilience and domestic supply chains remain strategically important for Wales.

The ColourFence range is fully recyclable, fire resistant and a sustainable solution requiring no toxic chemical treatments, paints or paint strippers for ongoing maintenance. Combined with a guaranteed lifespan of around 25 years, the low-maintenance nature of the products helps reduce replacement cycles and waste.

The Investment Fund for Wales is a British Business Bank initiative supporting smaller businesses across Wales with a range of finance options, including debt finance from £100,000 to £2 million, delivered by FW Capital.

Mark Stewart-Woods, CEO of Climar Industries Group, said:

“Climar has grown by focusing on quality, reliability and a product that genuinely meets customer needs. This investment will help us expand into new product lines and build on the momentum we’ve created as the business evolves. We’re proud that our manufacturing remains rooted in Newport while our products reach customers across the country, and we’re excited about the next stage of growth. “The investment supports our ambition to grow significantly and potentially double in size over the next few years, strengthening the manufacturing landscape here in Newport while continuing to serve customers nationally.”

Muhammad Awais, Finance Director at Climar Industries Group, said:

“This funding gives us the working capital headroom to invest in the products we know the market is asking for, while protecting the stability of the wider business as we grow. FW Capital were efficient and straightforward to work with, and the process was handled with clarity and pace, which is exactly what you need when you’re managing growth.”

Arushi Jolly, Investment Executive at FW Capital, said:

“Climar Industries Group is a Welsh-origin business that has built and sustained its manufacturing base in Newport since it was established in 2003. With a seven-figure turnover and a workforce of around 50 people, it has a strong track record of adapting to market change and continuing to grow, while supplying customers across the UK and Ireland. “What particularly stands out is the group’s position in a market with limited competition and a product proposition that differentiates it from many alternatives, including the use of high-grade steel and a long-standing product guarantee. “This loan from the Investment Fund for Wales will support Climar’s growth and expansion plans while also backing a manufacturer with clear sustainability credentials.”

Bethan Bannister, Senior Investment Manager, Nations and Regions Funds at the British Business Bank, said: