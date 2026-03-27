Manufacturer Donates Batteries to Save Community Canal Boat

EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions and manufacturer of ODYSSEY® batteries, has donated batteries worth more than £10,000 to help secure the future of the Monmouthshire, Brecon and Abergavenny Canal Trust’s (MBACT) community canal boat, The Lord Raglan.

The volunteer-run charity had been facing the prospect of scrapping the boat due to lack of funds to replace its worn-out batteries.

The team at EnerSys’ Newport facility has now stepped in to donate a brand-new set of high-performance ODYSSEY® batteries, expected to power the vessel for at least another decade.

The donation will enable MBACT to continue operating community boat trips and leisure cruises along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal aboard The Lord Raglan, which is specially adapted with wheelchair access, an internal lift and a fully accessible toilet.

Proceeds from the boat trips are reinvested into preserving and restoring the historic waterway. MBACT also delivers boat crew courses, provides heritage craft skills training through canal restoration schemes and offers educational resources that engage the wider community including school visits aboard The Lord Raglan and to the Fourteen Locks Canal Centre in Newport.

“As one of the region’s largest employers and a business that has been part of the local community for 65 years, we’re incredibly proud to support MBACT,” said Tim Gibbons, Plant Manager at EnerSys Newport. “The charity plays a vital role in preserving our cultural heritage and developing restoration skills along the historic Mon and Brec Canal. We’re thrilled that the ODYSSEY® batteries we’ve donated will help secure The Lord Raglan’s future for many years to come.”

Reverend John Collier, Chairman of MBACT, added:

“Without support from EnerSys, The Lord Raglan may well have ended up in the scrapyard. While that would have been heartbreaking, we simply couldn’t afford to replace the batteries needed to keep the boat running. We’re hugely grateful for this generous donation, which will enable us to resume boat trips, allowing the local community and visitors alike to enjoy the beauty and history of the Mon and Brec Canal.”

MBACT was established in 1984 and has since campaigned to protect, promote and restore the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Restoration efforts have re-opened a 35 mile section from Brecon Basin to Five Locks, Cwmbran.

EnerSys has maintained a strong presence in Newport since opening its Stephenson Street facility in 1961, creating employment opportunities and contributing to the region’s advanced manufacturing capabilities. EnerSys also supports Newport Wetlands Reserve and sponsors Newport Cricket Club.