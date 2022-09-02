Newport Law Firm gets Behind Local Disabled Racing Driver

Newport-based law firm, Hennah Haywood Law, has become the latest company to back a disabled driver from Llandevaud, who is part of a history-making racing team.

The firm, which dates back to 1887, is the latest sponsor of Andy Tucker, who is a driver for all-disabled Team BRIT.

Andy sustained extensive injuries when he was hit from his motorbike in 2013. Alongside the physical damage, he suffers with PTSD, depression and anxiety. He joined Team BRIT in 2019 and secured podium positions in his first year of racing in the Britcar Championship in 2021. This year, he is driving an Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4 in the British Endurance Championship.

Team BRIT is the only competitive all-disabled racing team in the world and aims to become the first ever all-disabled team to race in the Le Mans 24 hour. The team has developed the world’s most advanced hand control technology which enables drivers to compete against able-bodied competitors on equal terms, and supports people with physical and psychological challenges in accessing motorsport.

Hennah Haywood provides accessible legal services across areas including wills and probate, clinical negligence, property transactions, criminal law, historic abuse, personal injury, and landlord and tenant law. It is a long-term supporter of local charities in South Wales and West serving as the primary sponsor of the Dragons Wheelchair Rugby Club and supporting bibic, a charity for children with brain injuries and/or development difficulties as their charity of the year.

Pineapple Accounts will also join Andy’s team of Welsh sponsors. Pineapple is launching in September and is a Digital Firm of Chartered Accountants. Their mission is to shake up the old-school accounts industry by helping businesses make crucial decisions and giving their users real-time access to their business performance.

Hennah Haywood Law was introduced to Andy via his long-term Newport-based sponsor, Inspired Business Media.

Andy’s last race was at Donington alongside teammate Chris Overend, where the pair finished 4th. He races again at Donington on the 22nd of October in the final race of the season where his car will feature Hennah Haywood Law and Pineapple Accounts branding.

Hennah Haywood commented:

“We are delighted to be sponsoring Andy for the rest of the season. We have been inspired by his story, and we are certain he will bring inspiration to our colleagues and clients. Andy has shown that even after suffering a life-changing accident, there are opportunities to enjoy and compete successfully in top-end sports. We are excited to watch Andy progress further.”

Pineapple Accounts commented:

“We are thrilled to partner with Team BRIT’s Andy Tucker and we are fully behind Andy for the rest of the season!”

Andy Tucker said:

“Having the support of yet another Newport business really does mean a great deal to me. “Being part of Team BRIT has been incredible in supporting my recovery and rehabilitation from the lasting impacts of my injuries. Being able to race in the British Endurance Championship this year, where we have managed to secure podium positions, has been incredible. I hope that other people with disabilities or facing challenges will be inspired by what we’re doing and encouraged to try something new themselves. “We wouldn’t be where we are without our sponsors, so my heartfelt thanks go to everyone at Hennah Haywood and Pineapple. I look forward to doing you proud on the track.”

More information on Hennah Haywood Law can be found at www.hh-law.uk. Information on Pineapple Accounts will be available from 1st September 2022.

Information on Team BRIT can be found at www.teambrit.co.uk