Newport Law Firm Adds to Legal Team

Newport law firm Bellavia & Associates has added two more staff to its growing team of solicitors.

Lydia Clements and Keira Mruk have been appointed as legal assistants by the firm run by Zep Bellavia, one of Wales’ most experienced lawyers.

The fast-growing firm celebrates its second anniversary next month, and Lydia and Keira bring the in-house team up to six at its offices on the outskirts of the city. The staff team is augmented by a group of expert associates.

Lydia, a graduate of Cardiff University who has worked for a barrister and a law firm, said:

“The broad range of cases I’ll be dealing with was the main attraction for me. I’ll be dealing with all sectors of the law and that really excites me.”

Previously a coach at Glamorgan County Cricket Club, Lydia plays the sport for Wales. Her ambition is to focus eventually on family law.

Keira has a Masters degree in law and has worked at various South Wales law firms. She said:

“The total focus here on the client’s needs and the attention that is paid to providing a high-quality service is second to none.”

A keen ‘foodie’, when she is not eating out or reading food blogs Keira can be found walking her English bulldog in the countryside. Professionally, she has a particular interest in personal injury and family matters.

Managing director Zep Bellavia said: