Newport Entrepreneur Launches Start Up to Help Businesses Spot Signs of Domestic Abuse

A domestic abuse advocate has channelled her dedication to supporting those affected by mental, emotional, and physical abuse into launching a start up.

Suzanne Bailey, from Newport, launched Informed Steps to provide in-person training workshops and online consultancy for businesses on how to spot employees suffering from domestic abuse, sexual violence and exploitation. By making her knowledge accessible and impactful, she aims to provide guidance on how best to create supportive policies and promote a safe workplace.

Over a 20-year career, Suzanne has dedicated herself to supporting people of all backgrounds through domestic and sexual violence, while working as a qualified Independent Domestic Violence Advocate (IDVA) and Service Manager at Women’s Aid.

Realising that many organisations were ill-equipped to recognise signs of abuse, Suzanne decided to launch an independent service to use her skills in helping a wider range of people. With no prior experience in starting a business, she turned to Business Wales, where Senior Business Adviser Nichola Thomas provided support to develop a business plan, conduct market research, and forecast cash flow.

Business Wales also introduced Suzanne to co-operative development and collaboration partners at Welsh ICE and Cwmpas, where she attended a ‘Help for New Business Owners’ course and multiple networking events that became instrumental in helping her to develop Informed Steps and make contacts.

With an ambitious vision for the future and continued support from Business Wales, Suzanne plans to launch a parallel service alongside Informed Steps, opening up opportunities to apply for grants and deliver impactful projects, including workshops and training sessions for community groups.

Suzanne's vision supports the Welsh Government's priorities to build and sustain effective services which support survivors and hold perpetrators to account.

Suzanne said:

“I never set out to be an entrepreneur, but from years of working with individuals facing challenges like domestic abuse it was clear that noticing the tell-tale signs of harm in professional environments is extremely difficult. I realised there was a gap in the market for a service that truly addresses these needs. That is where Business Wales came in. “I had zero clue where to start setting up a business, so having Nichola has been instrumental in helping me to navigate my start up. From offering me one-to-one support within the early planning stages to recommending helpful webinars and making important introductions, she really has been there for me every step of the way.”

Business Wales Senior Business Adviser, Nichola Thomas, said:

“When Suzanne first came to me for assistance, her idea for the business was something I knew would be an extremely unique service here in Wales, that could make a real difference. Providing this kind of service could be lifechanging for so many people and Suzanne’s passion for helping people was clear from our first conversation. It has been a privilege to be able to work one-on-one with Suzanne as she establishes herself. I look forward to our continued work together and seeing how the company will grow in the near future.”

If you, a family member a friend, or someone you are concerned about has experienced domestic abuse or sexual violence, you can contact the Live Fear Free Helpline 24 hours a day 7 days a week, for free, confidential advice and support. You can get in touch by calling 0808 80 10 800 or visiting www.livefearfree.gov.wales for options such as email, text or SignLive.

Business Wales is funded by Welsh Government. For more information and support to help your business discover opportunities, and to speak to a specialist advisor, contact Business Wales.

Visit www.businesswales.gov.wales/ or call 03000 6 03000. Rydym yn croesawu galwadau’n Gymraeg – we welcome calls in Welsh.