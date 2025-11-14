Newport Electronics Manufacturer Celebrates a Double Win at Made in Wales Awards 2025

Leading Welsh contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, has been recognised as one of Wales’ most innovative and forward-thinking manufacturers, after securing two major wins at the Insider Made in Wales Awards 2025.

Now in its 15th year, the prestigious awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth across the Welsh manufacturing sector. Competing against some of the country’s most established companies, Axiom secured the Manufacturing Future Talent Award and the Apprentice of the Year Award.

This cements Axiom’s commitment to supporting its team and create opportunities for homegrown engineering skills development and drive industry leading innovations in Wales and beyond.

Mechanical Engineering Apprentice, Cole Parry, was named Apprentice of the Year. Axiom Junior Planner and former Axiom apprentice, Georgia Barrett-Wyatt, was also shortlisted for the same title.

Speaking after his Made in Wales Award win, Cole said:

“I’m incredibly proud to have been chosen for this award, and grateful for the support from my team who made it possible. I’ve always treated my apprenticeship as more than just a stepping stone and worked hard to become a valued member of the team at Axiom. “This apprenticeship has given me opportunities to contribute to real improvements across both design and manufacturing. I don’t think other employers give that chance to apprentices. The support from the entire team is so valuable. Here, I’m treated as an equal, not just an apprentice, and I hope they see me as someone they can rely on to deliver results.”

The Manufacturing Future Talent Award recognises Axiom’s long-standing commitment to advancing skills, apprenticeships, and workforce development within the Welsh manufacturing community.

Judges praised Axiom’s structured training programme, which blends hands-on learning, academic study, and real-world engineering experience. Every engineer apprentice begins their journey with a full rotation across departments, gaining insight into the company’s operations before choosing a specialist area. Likewise, Axiom business apprentices gain experience across business development and planning departments.

Axiom also works closely with local education partners, including the University of South Wales and Coleg y Cymoedd, to deliver inspiring STEM workshops and mentoring programmes.

Through the Physics Mentoring Programme and Exploring Connections initiative, Axiom’s apprentices and engineers have helped school and college students explore pathways into science and technology careers. The company also donates high-value electronic components to local colleges, enabling students to gain practical experience with advanced technologies that would otherwise be beyond reach.

The Award’s recognition follows a year of record-breaking growth, significant investment, and new strategic partnerships for Axiom. As one of the UK’s leading contract electronics manufacturers, the manufacturer continues to set benchmarks in design, development, and production of advanced electronic systems for aerospace, defence, medical, and industrial sectors.

Commenting on the Awards success, Chris Nye, Managing Director of Axiom Manufacturing Services, said:

“This year’s Made in Wales results are a fantastic achievement for Cole and our entire team, and reflect Axiom’s continued commitment to investing in people and innovation. “Developing future talent is fundamental to our success, and we are proud to see our apprenticeship programme recognised as one of the best in Wales. Our apprentices bring new energy, ideas, and creativity that help us remain at the forefront of advanced electronics manufacturing. “As we look ahead to another year of growth, this award reinforces our belief that empowering the next generation of engineers is not only vital for Axiom’s future, but for the strength of Welsh manufacturing as a whole.”