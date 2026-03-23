Newport East MP Welcomes Newly-Launched Steel Strategy

Newport East MP Jessica Morden has welcomed the UK Government's Steel Strategy.

She said that workers at Tata Llanwern and 7 Steel, Liswerry, would be among those to benefit from the Strategy, which she described as “bold”.

The Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle launched the Strategy on a visit to Tata Steel production plant in Port Talbot, where he met local steelworkers.

He outlined the UK Government’s ambition to boost domestic steel production to meet up to 50% of Britain’s domestic demand for steel and secure the industry’s role in supporting sectors like infrastructure, defence, and clean energy.

The Strategy also includes a commitment to reduce overall quota levels for steel imports from abroad by 60% compared to current arrangements, and the introduction of a 50% tariff for any steel imports.

The Strategy also confirms electric arc furnaces (EAFs) as the future of British steelmaking and commits to replacing traditional blast furnaces with modern technology that uses recycled scrap metal and produces far lower carbon emissions, in line with the Government’s net zero goals.

Welcoming the Steel Strategy in Parliament last week, Jessica Morden said: