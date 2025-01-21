Newport Cricket Club Receives Repeat Support From Welsh Housebuilder

Newport Cricket Club has once again secured a funding boost from one of the nation's leading housebuilders, Persimmon Homes East Wales, with a £1,000 donation to support the club’s junior training programme.

The cheque presentation took place near the club’s Spytty Park home, and was attended by Newport City Council Leader Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, Newport East MP Jessica Morden, and Newport East MS John Griffiths, all of whom commended the club’s community efforts and the ongoing partnership with Persimmon Homes.

The club, one of the oldest in Wales with roots dating back to 1834, fields teams in the South Wales Premier League, South East Wales Cricket League, Newport & District Midweek League, and Welsh Cricket Cup.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni commented:

“Newport Cricket Club has long been a cornerstone of our city’s sporting life. It’s heartening to see businesses like Persimmon Homes investing in local initiatives that nurture young talent.”

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, added:

“This partnership highlights the strength of community spirit in Newport. Supporting young people through sport is vital for their development and the wider community.”

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, said:

“The club’s work in encouraging participation at all levels is commendable. I’m delighted to see this ongoing partnership, which will help sustain and grow their junior training programme. It’s activities such as these which are an important part of creating a healthier and more Active Newport.”

Spytty Park has been the club’s home since 1990, and its vibrant community setup includes four senior teams, a thriving junior section, and a growing women’s division.

Persimmon Homes East Wales’ latest donation will support the club’s winter training for junior players, ensuring access to high-quality coaching and facilities during the off-season.

This contribution is part of Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, which invests over £48,000 annually into grassroots causes and organisations across Wales.

Mike Knight, Chairman of Newport Cricket Club, expressed his gratitude:

“We’re thrilled to receive continued support from Persimmon Homes East Wales. Their generosity makes a tangible difference to our junior section, providing opportunities for young players to develop their skills during the winter months. “Newport Cricket Club is deeply rooted in the community, and this enduring partnership ensures we can keep delivering for our members and the local area.”

Victoria Williams, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: