Newport Cricket Club Bowled Over by Edenstone Group Sponsorship

Newport Cricket Club has landed a real catch – a three-year sponsorship deal from the Edenstone Group.

The Magor-based homebuilder batted the funding to the club after hearing that coaching for junior players would be stumped without financial backing.

Newport Cricket Club’s Mike Knight said:

“We’re extremely grateful to Edenstone for agreeing to be our main club sponsors. The funding has provided a considerable boost to the club during the pandemic, helping to finance the junior coaching programme.

“We have a very strong junior section with over 175 players across 11 junior teams from under-five to under-19. The major beneficiary of the Edenstone sponsorship is the girls’ section. We have three girls’ teams and are the leading club for girls’ cricket in South Wales. Funding from Edenstone will enable us to further develop women’s and girls’ cricket including introducing a girls’ under-11 team and a women’s softball team, completing a full club pathway for women and girls.”

Under the sponsorship deal, Newport Cricket Club playing shirts will feature the Edenstone logo through to 2023.

Edenstone Group operations director Chris Edge said:

“Sports clubs like Newport Cricket Club are an integral part of the community, helping people stay fit and active while having fun. They also help build friendships and develop a sense of teamwork. We’re proud to be supporting Newport Cricket Club and to be helping them build their girls’ and women’s teams.”

The Edenstone Group is currently building and selling new homes across South Wales under its two housing brands, Edenstone Homes and Bluebell Homes, with developments including Beaufort Gardens in Lisvane and Parc Ceirw Garden Village in Morriston.

Anyone interested in joining Newport Cricket Club as a player or as a supporter or volunteer or able to offer support in another way, should contact Mike Knight [email protected] or call : 07793823294