Newport County’s Michael Flynn speaks to Business Club

Michael Flynn spoke to members of Newport Business Club about the highs and lows of managing Newport County football club.

Almost 100 guests packed the Manor Suite at the Celtic Manor Resort to hear from Newport County AFC manager Mr Flynn.

Guests watched a video showing highlights from Mr Flynn’s three years at the helm of the League Two club before listening to the County manager being interviewed by Business Club committee member Kevin Ward.

During the interview, Mr Flynn recounted his days as a player for County, Barry Town, Wigan Athletic, Gillingham, Blackpool, Huddersfield Town, Darlington and Bradford City – including the perils of sharing a hotel room with Jimmy Bullard.

Mr Flynn talked with honesty and passion about taking over as County manager in 2017 with the club 11 points adrift at the bottom of League Two and seemingly doomed to relegation to non-league football. Remarkably, he kept the club up with a dramatic last-gasp victory on the final day of the season.

Since then, County have been on an upward trajectory with FA Cup victories over Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough, forcing a replay against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and facing Treble winners Manchester City. Mr Flynn told guests how he had to pinch himself when sitting in the opposing dugout to managers like Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola.

Last season, the club just missed out on promotion to League One – losing after extra-time in the play-off final at Wembley against Tranmere Rovers.

Mr Flynn also took questions from the floor on subjects as varied as the growing popularity of women’s football and how the principles of football management can apply to the business world.

The next City of Newport Business Club event takes place on May 21, starting at 5.30pm. The event, with a guest speaker to be announced, will be in the Manor Suite at the Celtic Manor Resort.

Tickets cost £20 and include a two-course meal. Discounts are available for multiple bookings.