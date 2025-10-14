Newport Council ‘Embracing AI and Automation for Improved Service Delivery’

Newport City Council is transforming service delivery and embracing AI and automation, its leader says.

Launched in 2022, the council's strategy aims to transform service delivery through innovative digital technologies, enhancing digital skills and inclusion, improving data collaboration, and strengthening digital infrastructure and connectivity.

The strategy is built on four key themes:

Digital transformation: Innovating service delivery through effective and user-centric digital technologies.

Digital skills and inclusion: Developing digital skills among citizens and staff and ensuring inclusive access to digital services.

Data and collaboration: Enhancing service delivery through better use of data and increased collaboration.

Digital infrastructure and connectivity: Driving excellent digital infrastructure and connectivity for the city and the council.

The authority's Cabinet received a report on progress made against the council’s digital strategy over the last year.

Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of the council said:

“I am delighted to share the considerable progress we have made in delivering our digital strategy, a cornerstone of our corporate plan. “We are transforming the way we deliver services, modernising access to those services, and embracing the rapid development of artificial intelligence and automation technologies, harnessing the many opportunities they bring. “Our achievements, including enhanced connectivity in residential care buildings and the automation of temporary accommodation housing benefits payments, underscore our dedication to leveraging digital technology for the greater good. “We are also making significant strides in website redevelopment, digital communications and public Wi-Fi provision that all support better citizen engagement.”

The council said examples of projects and the impact they have had include:

Better broadband in residential care

The local broadband fund has supported improved connectivity in three adult residential care buildings, making it easier for residents to connect with their families and enabling electronic case recording. This project has enhanced operational efficiency and the quality of care.

Automation

Various automation projects have been successfully implemented, including the automation of temporary accommodation housing benefits payments, the taxi driver data barring service (DBS) update service, and revenue and benefits email management. These initiatives have sped up processing times.

Assistive technology in social care

The use of assistive technology in social care has promoted independence and resulted in cost savings. For example, the migration of the “Smart Hub” facility to the Central Library location has provided significant benefits.

Website redevelopment and digital communications

The redevelopment of the council's website and the creation of new microsites have vastly improved user experience, accessibility and bilingual delivery. Coupled with positive strides in digital communications, including the use of social media platforms and content formats to reach broader audiences is making it easier for residents to access information and services, and raise awareness of key council activities.

Major IT system changes

A new social care IT system, and the migration to a new library management system have been crucial for service delivery. These changes have improved system resilience and user experience.

Councillor Batrouni added:

“The annual digital report for 2024-25 highlights the council's commitment to leveraging digital technology to enhance service delivery and improve the lives of residents. The progress made in the past year demonstrates our dedication to innovation, inclusivity and collaboration, and I am excited to drive forward even more improvements in the coming year.”