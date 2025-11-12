Newport Council Building Control Team Recognised at Building Excellence Awards

Newport City Council’s building control team has again won recognition for its work in the city in the LABC building excellence awards.

The Porsche Centre, in Lakeside Drive, Celtic Springs, was named the best non-residential building in the Wales regional category.

Pier Architects Ltd, Beard Construction, Dick Lovett Ltd, SWJ Consulting Ltd, Cole Easdon, BLB Kilminster Beer LLP, and Swindon Borough Council were the project team behind the building.

Newport’s building control team were also involved in another scheme that was highly commended in the best alteration or extension to a residential property category. The project team for the home in Cutter Close was PLG Consultants Ltd, Ainsley Construction Ltd and RWK Goodman.

Councillor Saeed Adan, Cabinet member for housing and planning, said:

“This is not the first award notched up by the council’s building control team and I would like to congratulate them on this latest success. “It demonstrates their commitment to ensuring that high standards are met in construction projects carried out in the city as well as forging strong and supportive partnerships with developers.”

The LABC Building Excellence Awards are the largest business to business awards in the building control sector in the UK.

They are open to anyone involved in a construction project where building control was provided by a local authority.