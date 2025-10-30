Newport Council Announces Free Saturday Parking

Newport City Council is putting plans in place for the return of free Saturday parking in council-run city centre car parks this festive season.

Newport Bus have also launched a special group discount ticket to support our seven-day-a- week seasonal events.

Councillor Emma Corten, cabinet member for culture and communication, said:

“We’re super excited about all the fantastic events and activities that we’ve got lined up as part of Festive Newport. Partners have come together to ensure there’s something for everyone, from the minute we switch on the Christmas lights, right through into the new year! “Earlier this month we saw fantastic footfall as people flocked to our food festival, and there will definitely be plenty to tempt everyone back as we really get into the festive spirit. “By offering a mix of free parking and discounted bus travel, it couldn’t be easier to come into the city centre this Christmas.”

Councillor James Clarke, cabinet member for regeneration and business growth, added:

“Latest figures show that more than 83 per cent of premises in the city centre are occupied and the number of independents has risen to nearly 70 per cent, which means we have an amazing offering. “I’d encourage everyone to come into Newport, pick up some personalised gifts, grab something to eat and drink, and enjoy the festive events while you’re here.”

From Saturday 15 November, to coincide with the Countdown to Christmas event, until the last Saturday in December, visitors can park for free on Saturdays only in the following council owned, city centre car parks:

Kingsway – NP20 1EX

Park Square – NP20 4EP

Emlyn Street – NP20 1ES

Faulkner Road – NP20 4PE

Hill Street – NP20 4EN

Riverfront – NP20 1HG

Stow Hill – NP20 4DX

Newport Bus’s new app-exclusive ticket will allow up to four people to travel all day anywhere in the city (zone 1) for just £13. The benefit of this ticket is that it’s valid for any four people – families or groups. Find out more at www.newportbus.co.uk or on their app.

Alex Clarke, commercial manager of Newport Bus, said:

“We’re pleased to be supporting Festive Newport and building on the success of the discounts we offered over the summer. By offering a flexible group ticket, we hope that more people will hop on the bus into the city centre whether it’s for shopping, heading to the pantomime or for celebrations with friends.”

The group discount tickets will also go live on Saturday 15 November and will run initially until January 3, 2026.

Partners including the council, Newport Now BID, Friars Walk, Newport Live, Newport Market, Newport Bus and Kingsway have been working behind the scenes to bring together a vibrant mix of entertainment, activities and shopping for everyone to enjoy this Festive Newport Season. Find out more at www.newport.gov.uk/christmas