Newport Colleagues Shortlisted at National Operational Excellence Awards

Two Newport-based employees of UK Shared Business Services (UKSBS) have been shortlisted for national recognition at the 2026 Operational Excellence Awards UK.

Julie Lammond-Ross, Operational Excellence Senior Manager at UKSBS, has been nominated in the Women in Operations category. With nearly four decades of public sector experience, Julie has built a distinguished career across diverse operational environments, with expertise spanning service delivery, continuous improvement and organisational change. Her work has included leading teams, designing effective frameworks, and embedding lasting improvements in complex, people-focused settings.

Daniel Stevens, Operations Excellence Specialist at UKSBS, has been shortlisted for Rising Star in Operations. Dan's career to date reflects what can be achieved when talent, curiosity and a willingness to stretch beyond the familiar are combined with the right opportunities and support. His collaborative spirit and commitment to continuous improvement, for colleagues and clients alike, has made him an inspiration to others at the organisation, it said.

Both work for UKSBS, which is a public sector shared services provider delivering HR, payroll, finance, procurement and IT services to its partner organisations.

Julie and Daniel's individual nominations form part of a broader set of five nominations for UKSBS this year, which also include Operations Team of the Year, Operational Excellence in Public Sector, and Training Programme of the Year for its Green Belt Lean Six Sigma training programme.

Tim Knight, Chief Operating Officer, said:

“This is a fantastic reflection of the talent and dedication across UKSBS. I'm proud of the way our teams have embraced continuous improvement, and I'm delighted that the benefits they deliver for our clients have been recognised through these awards.”

The Operational Excellence Awards UK celebrate organisations and individuals setting new standards for operational excellence, providing a platform to showcase achievement and inspire others across the sector to unlock efficiencies, reduce costs and improve performance through data-driven strategies.

Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on 24 September 2026, held at the Park Plaza London Riverbank, London.