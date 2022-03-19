Newport City Homes to Benefit from Financial Management Systems Review

Escone Solutions, a leading financial applications support company, has announced a major new contract win with one of the UK’s largest housing associations, Newport City Homes.

This new agreement will give the Welsh-based company access to a team of super users with specialist knowledge and experience in financial software.

The new scope of work will allow Newport City Homes’ staff to benefit from Escone’s expertise with a focus on support and maintenance consultancy work. The project will involve a review of the housing association’s financial management systems with the aim of improving and streamlining operations.

Newport City Homes is the largest provider of social housing in Newport, providing homes and services to more than 20,000 residents, leaseholders and shared owners in the southern Welsh city.

The contract marks a major deal in the housing market for Escone and sits in line with the company’s strategic growth plans as it expands its diverse client portfolio.

Kevin Wyness, Director and Co-Founder of Escone Solutions, said:

“The award of this contract is just the beginning of a successful working relationship with Newport City Homes, and we are delighted to offer our expertise to support their financial application support requirements. “This contract win demonstrates that we are gaining traction in cross-sector industries and marks another exciting milestone for Escone as we establish a solid platform for further growth throughout 2022 and beyond.”

Sarah Kelly, Procurement and Contracts Manager at Newport City Homes, said:

“As a not-for-profit housing association, our customers are at the heart of every decision we make. We were looking for a dedicated support company that would ensure our finance systems, processes and procedures are reliable and resilient so we can continue to provide excellent value for money for years to come. “Escone Solutions really impressed us with their extensive knowledge and expertise of our systems combined with enthusiasm and a can do approach so we’re looking forward to working with them over the next few years.”

Escone, established in Aberdeen in 2015, specialises in providing clients with super user application helpdesk support, system implementation, and strategic planning as well as workplace application solutions.

“It remains our priority to deliver a high level, super user service to our clients to help them re-think their processes and procedures to bring more stability and an improved business performance,” added Kevin.

With over 25 years top level experience as both software provider and customer, Escone Solutions’ clients include global players such as DFS, Abellio, and Lincolnshire Housing Partnership.

For more information, visit www.esconesolutions.com