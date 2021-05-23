Newport City Homes Advertises Board Members Roles

Nicola Somerville, Newport City Homes’ Board Chair, said,

“2020 saw us continue to deliver quality services to our customers and communities under the most challenging circumstances caused by COVID-19. Despite these challenges, we proved ourselves to be a strong and resilient housing association with our customers at the heart of every decision we make.

“2020 also saw us launch our new strategy which sets out our priorities for the next five years. Built on the success of our 2020 Vision, NCH Strategy 2025 outlines our future ambitions to ensure we remain strong and effective for years to come.

“To do this, we are looking for dynamic people to join our Board. People with imagination, drive and determination who will support, challenge and champion our association to help us deliver the very best for our customers, colleagues and communities.

“Our Board Members ensure our customers’ voices are heard and brought into our decision-making process so they can influence, challenge and inform how we work. It is only by placing our customers firmly at the heart of what we do that we can truly make a difference in their lives.”