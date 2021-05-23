Newport City Homes Advertises Board Members Roles

Newport City Homes is advertising for Board Members who will monitor, challenge and champion the housing association to continue providing homes in communities where people want to live across the city of Newport and South East Wales.
Nicola Somerville, Newport City Homes’ Board Chair, said,
“2020 saw us continue to deliver quality services to our customers and communities under the most challenging circumstances caused by COVID-19. Despite these challenges, we proved ourselves to be a strong and resilient housing association with our customers at the heart of every decision we make.
“2020 also saw us launch our new strategy which sets out our priorities for the next five years. Built on the success of our 2020 Vision, NCH Strategy 2025 outlines our future ambitions to ensure we remain strong and effective for years to come.
“To do this, we are looking for dynamic people to join our Board. People with imagination, drive and determination who will support, challenge and champion our association to help us deliver the very best for our customers, colleagues and communities.
“Our Board Members ensure our customers’ voices are heard and brought into our decision-making process so they can influence, challenge and inform how we work. It is only by placing our customers firmly at the heart of what we do that we can truly make a difference in their lives.”
Ceri Doyle, Chief Executive, said,
“Newport is packed with potential so we want people that share our passion for the city and will help us do what’s needed to reach that potential. As the largest social housing provider in the city, we already play a central role in driving its development by creating vibrant and safe communities our customers want to live in.
“But we want to do more to improve customer satisfaction, drive cost and quality improvements in our service delivery and realise our growth ambitions.
“We have an ambitious strategy, and we’re looking for exceptional people to help us drive its delivery. People who share our ambition and want to be part of our story. People who champion our customers whilst challenging and supporting us to be the very best we can be.
“Our Board Members are uniquely placed to play a key role in ensuring our customers and communities are given opportunities to grow and succeed as society responds to the challenges ahead of us.
“If you’re looking for a new challenge and an opportunity to influence and govern our future, we’d love to hear from you.”
For more information, visit the Newport City Homes careers web page.
Applications must be submitted by midnight on Sunday 30 May 2021.