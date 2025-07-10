Newport City Centre Welcomes Buskers with Dedicated ‘Busk’ Spots

Buskers are being given their own special places to perform in Newport city centre.

Seven “busk stops” have been installed around the city centre to encourage performers to share their talents.

Councillor James Clarke, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and business growth, said:

“Busking is a centuries-old tradition around the world and the city is no exception. “We know from the work done on the place making plan for the city centre that street music is something that is appreciated by many people. “Regular visitors to the city centre will know that buskers often take up spots and entertain passers-by. We want to let them know they are welcomed and encouraged and the busk stops will help people know where to find them. “Newport has a fantastic musical reputation and a thriving musical scene in many venues. We have recently announced that a second Newport Music Trail will be held next year following the wonderful success of the inaugural event in March. “We want to widen that love of music in the city from the indoors to the outdoors. We also hope that the busk stops will be used for other forms of street entertainment and will attract new local talent as well as our regular performers.”

The busk stops have been made possible by funding from the UK Government. They are located in Queensway outside the railway station; High Street near popular music venues the Corn Exchange and Le Pub; Market bus station, Upper Dock Street; near the junction of High Street and Bridge St; Austin Friars; Commercial St near the Charles St junction and Llanarth Street.