property construction logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Openreach homepage sidebar
Beacon Cymru 1430 x 145
Beacon Cymru 450 x 460
Warm Wales Sidebar Button Advert JPEG
Openreach homepage sidebar
Dev Banc-Green Loans - SIDEBAR
port of milford haven profile ad
9 March 2026
Property / Construction

Newport City Centre Commercial Property for Sale with Sitting Tenant

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Bridge St

A Newport city centre commercial property is for sale at auction with a sitting financial services tenant.

The three-storey commercial property in Bridge Street, which is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions, is currently let to well-established Harvey Bowes Financial Services. It generates £28,000 per annum.

Bridge St

Harvey Bowes has been in continuous occupation of the building since 2018.

James Hollingsworth,of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

 

“This commercial property, which is being sold with established tenant Harvey Bowes in situ, could be a wise move for an entrepreneur looking to make an instant return on their investment.

 

“The property is listed with a guide price of £125,000.

 

“Newport is a rapidly growing city transitioning from its industrial heritage into a recognised tech and digital hub. The Welsh city has been identified as one of the top cities in Wales for starting and establishing businesses, benefiting from comparatively lower operating costs and strong business retention than local rival commercial centres such as Cardiff or Bristol.

 

“Newport is located approximately 12 miles northeast of Cardiff and has a population in excess of 160,000. The city benefits from excellent road and rail connectivity, with convenient access to the M4 corridor and direct rail services to Cardiff, Swansea and London.”

Bridge St

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this commercial property and some 100 other varied lots will be on offer for sale online, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 10 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, March 12.


Podcast Thumbnail_PROPERTY

Columns & Features:
Cardiff
20 February 2026

Cardiff Bay’s Regeneration Is Building Careers
Ambition North Wales
16 February 2026

Why We Hire Scaffolders Straight From Custody
Property / Construction
13 February 2026

A Calmer Housing Market Sets the Tone for 2026
Cornerstone Finance Group
30 January 2026

The Mortgage Advice Model Must Change In 2026

More PropertyColumns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //