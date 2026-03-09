Newport City Centre Commercial Property for Sale with Sitting Tenant

A Newport city centre commercial property is for sale at auction with a sitting financial services tenant.

The three-storey commercial property in Bridge Street, which is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions, is currently let to well-established Harvey Bowes Financial Services. It generates £28,000 per annum.

Harvey Bowes has been in continuous occupation of the building since 2018.

James Hollingsworth,of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

“This commercial property, which is being sold with established tenant Harvey Bowes in situ, could be a wise move for an entrepreneur looking to make an instant return on their investment. “The property is listed with a guide price of £125,000. “Newport is a rapidly growing city transitioning from its industrial heritage into a recognised tech and digital hub. The Welsh city has been identified as one of the top cities in Wales for starting and establishing businesses, benefiting from comparatively lower operating costs and strong business retention than local rival commercial centres such as Cardiff or Bristol. “Newport is located approximately 12 miles northeast of Cardiff and has a population in excess of 160,000. The city benefits from excellent road and rail connectivity, with convenient access to the M4 corridor and direct rail services to Cardiff, Swansea and London.”

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this commercial property and some 100 other varied lots will be on offer for sale online, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 10 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, March 12.