Newport Can Become a Byword for Innovation

Newport is fast becoming a key player in the global tech and advanced manufacturing landscape, particularly in the field of compound semiconductors.

The city is home to the world's first compound semiconductor cluster, a development that has drawn international recognition and established Newport as a cornerstone of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

This semiconductor cluster is a significant milestone for Newport and the wider region, marking it as a hub for cutting-edge technologies. The Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult is the first of its kind globally, supporting the growth of the cluster and positioning Newport at the heart of a global market worth billions.

Currently, approximately 1,500 people in the region, predominantly in Newport, are employed within the compound semiconductor cluster. However, this number is expected to surge to around 5,000 jobs as the sector expands. KLA Corporation is spearheading this growth with a £100 million manufacturing and R&D centre at Imperial Park.

Newport's role in the global semiconductor supply chain is pivotal. While the UK alone cannot meet all semiconductor needs domestically, Newport's robust regional supply chain plays a crucial part. About 70 firms in the region supply these tier-one companies in Newport, demonstrating a strong and interlinked industrial ecosystem.

The arrival of a new Labour UK Government brings further promise, with commitments to continue investing in Newport's semiconductor cluster. This strategic support, through the emerging investment zone, presents a significant opportunity for both the Welsh and UK Governments to collaborate. Targeted investments are set to attract more inward investment, spur economic growth, and create additional opportunities for businesses in the city.

Newport’s technological advancements are not confined to semiconductors. The city is also home to Vantage Data Centres, a critical infrastructure for the digital economy, and continues to attract high-tech firms and advanced manufacturing companies. This diversity strengthens Newport's economic base and provides a fertile ground for innovation and growth.

The city's strategic location and excellent connectivity further bolster its attractiveness. Newport is within easy reach of major airports, and its rail connections to Cardiff, Bristol, and London are exceptional. This accessibility enhances its appeal to global investors and talent, ensuring a steady flow of skills and capital into the city.

Local government and businesses in Newport are committed to leveraging these advantages with initiatives in place to support startups and small businesses, fostering an environment where innovation can thrive.

The presence of educational institutions and research centres also provides a steady pipeline of talent and ideas, crucial for maintaining Newport’s competitive edge in the tech and manufacturing sectors.

With continued investment, strategic support, and a strong regional supply chain, Newport is set to deliver unprecedented economic growth and opportunities, solidifying its place as a byword for innovation and industry.