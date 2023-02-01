Newport Business More Than Doubles in Size Following £700,000 Investment

A Newport opticians has expanded its offering to local customers as part of a £700,000 relocation.

Specsavers on Spytty Road in Newport has officially relocated to the former Shoezone store, just across from its previous home – more than doubling the store’s footprint.

The new-look store has nine test rooms, up from three, and includes a second OCT (optical coherence tomography) machine, which can help detect preventable, sight-threatening conditions up to four years earlier than a standard eye test. The store also purchased a second visual field testing machine to meet growing customer demand.

In the last 12 months, three optometrists and two dispensing opticians have been hired in preparation for the move which took place in early January [2023].

Haylie Pritchard, Specsavers Newport director, says:

‘Our customer demand is ever growing so we grabbed the opportunity to move into a bigger space with both hands. At a time where the NHS is under severe pressure, we want to make sure that we can provide a vital service to our community. ‘In Newport, there are approximately 4,660 people living with sight loss, and with these numbers creeping up on a national level, we as opticians need to act fast if we are to help reverse these trends. By having the extra space to invest in further additional state-of-the-art kit, we can do just that.’

The store marked the occasion by hosting a launch party on 27 January and handed out free cake to its customers.

To book an appointment at Specsavers Spytty Road, call 01633 284000 or visit: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/newportspyttyroad