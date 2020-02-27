Newport-Based Self-Store Specialist Scoops Business Excellence Award

Newport-based self-storage expert Storage Giant, which has plotted out a major expansion plan for 2020, has scooped another Business Excellence Award, its third in the last 2 years.

The company, which started life as a single unit concern at the onset of the recession and is now a multi-million turnover business, has been awarded Best Commercial & Domestic Self-Storage Facilities – England & Wales, by Acquisitions International.

The award comes hot on the heels of news that Storage Giant is planning to double its personnel in light of a series of new site launches due to unfold across the UK throughout 2020 and 2021.

The largest private self-storage firm in Wales, the company was established by Simon Williams in 2007 and now has nine operating sites across England and Wales, with a further seven sites in its active pipeline.

Simon said:

“This award win gives us a great start to 2020 – a year that is set to be one of the most important in our evolution as a company. We have a major expansion programme unfolding across Wales, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, and the Midlands, where we already have a solid presence. “The final fit-out for our Bristol mixed use scheme in Brislington is underway, with the official launch of that site imminent. More new sites are to follow in spring 2021. “The company has thrived in recent years, and we aim to significantly grow our turnover in the next twelve months. The last few years have seen us pick up a number of awards for business growth, for the work we do in supporting SMEs to thrive, and for the contribution we make to our local economies. I’m very proud of the continued success of the Storage Giant brand and of our hard-working teams, who help to create a welcoming atmosphere across all of our sites.”

Storage Giant has also been focusing in the past year upon adding space to existing stores, to meet demand. The company recently opened Phase Three Swansea, Enterprise Park site in January, which added an extra 10,500 sq ft.

This year will also see the opening of Phase Two Telford, and Phase Two Cannock. Storage Giant offers self-storage for domestic and business clients, as well as low cost office space.