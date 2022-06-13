Newport Based Business Leading the Charge on Innovative Green Exports

The UK’s Green Trade strategy received another boost as Newport-based manufacturer BIPVco is helping pave the way for a growing green export sector in Wales.

BIPVco produce innovative flexible solar panels that can be integrated into buildings and vehicles, helping to reduce emissions and fuel consumption.

Their solar panels have also been used in creating an ‘Active Building’ in India, helping to bring electricity to remote village Khudud, while also showcasing how active buildings can generate more power than they need, helping other remote areas and raising the standard of living of many.

Having previously been a relatively small part of their business, BIPVco project that exporting will account for more than half of their turnover in the coming years.

They already export to countries including Norway, France, India, Spain, Canada, Nigeria, Germany, and are involved in projects in Saudi Arabia and Ghana. The manufacturer also has its sights on exporting to Australia, the USA and the Gulf.

Minister for Exports Mike Freer said:

It is excellent to see innovative solar panels made by BIPVco in Newport being sold to India, Canada, Nigeria and other growing markets – supporting jobs, economic growth and fuelling the green revolution. Green trade is pivotal to growing the UK’s economy, achieving the Government’s net zero plans and driving our future prosperity. Through our 12-point Export Strategy and revamped Export Support Service, we encourage UK green businesses to expand into international markets, creating exciting new opportunities around the world.

The global market for low-carbon exports is growing rapidly. By 2030, it’s projected to be worth up to £170 billion. By 2050, 1.4 million people could be directly employed in low carbon goods and services sectors, a six-fold increase from 2018.

In Wales alone, the Low Carbon and Renewable Energy Economy (LCREE) sector had a turnover of more than £2million in 2020, with solar panels contributing 6.1% towards that figure. Wales also exported a total of nearly half a million pounds worth of LCREE goods in 2020.

Green trade presents a major opportunity not only for Wales, but the whole UK, creating high-value jobs in the low-carbon economy, driving sustainable growth in all corners of the nation, and fuelling technological innovations that can be exported to the world.

BIPVco is a member of DIT’s Made in the UK, Sold to the World campaign for their compelling and innovative products. The campaign features the stories of regional small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are seeing enormous success in terms of business growth through selling internationally.

Rachel Gwyon, Director for UK Nations and Agriculture, Food and Drink at DIT, said:

It is fantastic to see BIPVco deploying their leading expertise in innovative, energy efficient technology and to witness their success in boosting a thriving green export sector in Wales. DIT Wales are committed to supporting Welsh businesses boost their exports, helping them to find new markets and showcase their reputation for excellence around the world.

Daniel Pillai, Chairman/NED BIPVco, said: