Newport Accountants Provide Vital Covid Support for Care Home

Care homes have been on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic and have never been in more need of support.

That’s why Newport accountants Ellis Lloyd Jones are delighted to have provided vital advice and guidance to Glaslyn Care Homes during the last year.

The care provider looks after up to 106 residents across its homes at Glaslyn Court in Gilwern, opened in 1983, and Chilton Place in Brynmawr, in operation since 2015, and employs 142 people.

Ellis Lloyd Jones provides an external Finance Director package for the business – and has stepped up during the Covid crisis to also deliver help and advice on grants, furlough and other financial matters.

Glaslyn Care Homes owner Ingrid Wright said:

“Ellis Lloyd Jones were absolutely instrumental in us getting Covid funding. They have been marvellous. I can’t say enough good things about them. “They provided a lot of hand-holding for the Covid Business Interruption Loan application process – and we needed it. Their help meant we got our loan within three days of applying and they were also incredibly helpful in securing us a grant from Welsh Government. “If I send an email to Ellis Lloyd Jones, I will get a reply before the end of the business day and that’s the type of business practice you like to see, particularly when we’ve needed quick responses in what has been a harrowing time.”

Like all care homes, Glaslyn has faced tough times during the Covid crisis, but Ms Wright said they were now seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

“During the first wave we had a few staff with the virus but very few residents affected. It was far worse in the second wave, but it was thankfully not as catastrophic as we have seen in other places.”

Ed Attree is Glaslyn’s operations director and Ellis Lloyd Jones helped with the process of recruiting him.

He said:

“Covid has brought about a lot of uncertainty and Ellis Lloyd Jones have been very quick to support and help us adapt and succeed. “The online tools they use mean it’s easy for us to work with them in the absence of face-to-face meetings.”

Richard Ellis, senior partner in Ellis Lloyd Jones, said: