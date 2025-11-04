Newport Accountancy Firm Marks Milestone in Graduate Interest

Kilsby Williams, a Newport-based tax and accountancy specialist, is celebrating a record level of interest from graduates.

The independent firm offers graduate trainee programmes providing an opportunity to earn a competitive starting salary in the sector while gaining practical experience with expert mentors and studying towards professional qualifications, such as the AAT and progressing to ACA.

The firm has also designed apprenticeships with school leavers in mind, offering an alternative route into the accountancy, audit and tax sectors for learners not following traditional college and university learning pathways.

This year Kilsby Williams has celebrated its highest level of graduate interest in these programmes to date, with 59 applicants narrowed down to 13 interviews and subsequent successful hires comprising of both graduates and school leavers. Among the new recruits are Delyth Morgan-Cook, Kyle Owens and Elliot Jones who join the firm as accounting trainees.

Jonathan Harrhy, partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“We are thrilled with the number of graduates and school leavers we have had interested in our trainee opportunities this year. It can be difficult for many to know which path to take post-formal education, so it is rewarding to see our passion for supporting the next generation of professionals attracting such interest and a rise in applications. “We are proud to nurture the next generation of talent and to provide high-level training with practical experience. Our opportunities are designed specifically for school leavers and university graduates to both prepare and educate them for the world of tax and accountancy. Following such high levels of interest, we aim to continue developing these programmes and increase the number of graduates we can reach and welcome to Kilsby Williams.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients locally in South Wales, extending across the UK and globally. Their clients range from sole traders to international quoted groups.