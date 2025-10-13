Newmark Strengthens Leisure Team with Strategic Appointments in Cardiff

Global commercial real estate advisory firm Newmark has announced the appointments of Carys Chandler and Leo Llewellyn, joining the firm’s Leisure practice as Partner and Associate respectively.

Their arrival follows the recent appointment of Richard Baldwin in Leeds, marking another milestone in the growth of Newmark’s national leisure offering.

The firm said that Carys is widely recognised as a leading specialist in the caravan park sector, bringing extensive experience in valuing a broad range of assets including holiday parks and residential caravan parks across the UK. It added that she is highly regarded for her work on large-scale portfolio valuations and individual asset appraisals for loan security, taxation and internal purposes.

Leo specialises in valuation and agency services across a diverse leisure portfolio, including licensed leisure, hotels, caravan parks, historic venues, visitor attractions and sports stadiums. His track record includes high-profile leisure disposals in Wales, off-market pub sales and valuations of international holiday properties. Leo’s expertise in handling landmark sites adds further depth to Newmark’s leisure capabilities, the firm said.

Both Carys and Leo join from Avison Young and will be based in Newmark’s Cardiff office, further expanding the firm’s footprint and capabilities across the UK.

Dan Anning, Co-Head of the UK Leisure team, said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Carys and Leo to the team. Their combined expertise and deep market knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to expand our leisure offer across the UK. Their appointments will significantly enhance our reach, reflecting the strong growth momentum of Newmark’s national Leisure service line.”

Carys said:

“I’m excited to join Newmark at such a pivotal moment. The firm’s platform and collaborative culture provide a fantastic opportunity to grow our presence and deliver exceptional value to clients.”

Leo added:

“Joining Newmark’s Leisure team is a great step. I look forward to contributing to the team’s success and continuing to work on some of the most interesting and diverse leisure assets in the market.”