Newable Finance Brokerage Opens Cardiff Office, Aimed at Supporting Welsh Businesses

This month Newable Finance have launched the Cardiff office. This brokerage aims to meet a growing need for property investors, developers and SMEs to access specialist funding and advice as they reposition and restructure for growth in 2021.

Headed up by Terry Wolfendale; the team works in partnership with a broad range of intermediaries such as accountants, IFAs and brokers across the South West and South Wales regions who are looking to expand their service offering, create new income opportunities and retain clients.

With a vastly experienced team of funding advisors, the brokerage specialises in complex, out of normal criteria lending requirements for residential mortgages (1st and 2nd charge), bridging finance, development finance, buy to let and commercial mortgages.

Providing a comprehensive whole of market offering, they also arrange bespoke growth funding, working capital and equipment finance for regional SMEs with a particular focus on those operating in the Construction, Recruitment and Healthcare sectors.

For those interested in obtaining finance to stabilise cashflow, to grow and to thrive visit Newable Finance and call the team for a no obligation chat, about how they can support you.

Launched in 2020, Newable Finance brokerage is expanding rapidly with 40+ advisors situated across the UK. Newable Finance exists to enable businesses to stabilise and to grow, through funding.