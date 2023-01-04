New Year – New Future – For Women Wanting to Switch Careers into Tech

Women in areas of South Wales who are interested in starting a new career in technology are being encouraged to take a closer look at Chwarae Teg’s new pilot project.

The gender equality charity is leading a New Futures pilot which will provide free technical training, career development support and opportunities to meet employers for women wanting to move into the tech industry in Cardiff, Swansea, Bridgend and the Vale.

The initiative will see Chwarae Teg working with FinTech Wales and in partnership with Code First Girls and the Open University to address the under-representation of women specifically in tech and digital roles.

Women need no major qualifications to take part, just a keenness to switch their career to one in technology. Applications are encouraged from those who currently work in sectors such as retail, hospitality and care, who are from an underrepresented groups – whether that be an ethnic minority background or aged over 54, as well as women who need to work flexibility or from home. Support can even be provided with transport and childcare costs.

New Futures is led by Learning and Work Institute and funded by the Covid-19 Support Fund.

Interested women can find out more and register their interest at www.chwaraeteg.com/projects/career-in-tech

Hayley Dunne, Director of Delivery, Chwarae Teg, said:

“Careers in tech exist in fast growing industries, they are careers of the future and they are well paid roles. We don’t want women missing out on these opportunities and there is a demand there from employers in tech to have more women within their workforces. This programme will provide skills training and targeted support – to address individual barriers to training and employment – so that women can access career pathways in the digital sector. “Women dominate in sectors and occupations that are at high risk of digitalisation and the demand for digital innovation has increased since the pandemic. Without active interventions, the sector is likely to embed the same structural inequalities as others dominated by men – locking women out of one of the fastest growing industries in the 21st Century. This new pilot aims to address the issue.”

Emily Jones, Deputy Director, Learning and Work Institute, said: