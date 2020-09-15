New West Wales Filling Station Nears Completion

An Oil 4 Wales filling station in Nantycaws which has been “totally transformed” is nearing completion leading to the creation of vital new jobs in the community.

The filling station near Carmarthen, which has been undergoing extensive building and redevelopment works since 2018, is set to be completed in October.

Anticipation for the launch of the new site has been mounting, as it will generate jobs, and create a new community hub, shop, and restaurant.

Ten additional staff will be recruited across the site, adding to nine roles which have been created over the past year.

The new development will see the existing site along the A48 completely transformed, with a new restaurant built under Oil 4 Wales’s restaurant brand Hollol Gymraeg, offering views of the Black Mountains from its balcony and serving Welsh produce.

Alongside this, its on-site shop will offer a wider range of essential goods and Welsh products, with staff providing bilingual services. The inside design of the new site has been overseen by Ministry of Furniture.

The facility is also set to host meet and great evenings with Oil 4 Wales’s rugby ambassadors including Ken Owens, Jonathan Davies, and Go Compare opera star Wynne Evans along with many others.

The new development from Oil 4 Wales, which provides oil and fuel supplies to 90,000 customers nationwide, has been created thanks to significant investment from the family-run business.

Director Sally Owens, whose father Colin founded the company in 2010, said they were delighted to finally be launching the “unparalleled community asset”.

She said: